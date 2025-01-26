UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 123 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 180.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 18.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,201,000 after buying an additional 165,257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Masimo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Masimo Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $170.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.40. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

