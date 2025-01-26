Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 1,123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 190.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after buying an additional 41,154 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 118.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 44,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 24,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte acquired 742 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $150.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $143.25 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.60.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

