Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Unum Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $75.01 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.39 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,591.16. The trade was a 15.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $769,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,827 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,292.84. This represents a 15.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,914 shares of company stock worth $7,998,745. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

