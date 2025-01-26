Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VRT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

