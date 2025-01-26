Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $191.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $4.01. Vistra had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

