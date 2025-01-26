Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Price

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.69 on Friday. CSX has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in CSX by 177.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

