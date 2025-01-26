Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Price

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $213.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $241.29 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,795,375 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock worth $4,861,329 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 120,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after buying an additional 1,568,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,865,000 after buying an additional 114,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,774,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.