Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 729,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,777,000 after purchasing an additional 67,314 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,231,000 after purchasing an additional 181,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

