William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday,RTT News reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.09. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $105.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. The business had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

