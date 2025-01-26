Worth Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.57. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.