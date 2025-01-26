Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,113,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $414.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.25.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

