Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787,704.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,210.44. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

