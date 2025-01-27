3,447 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,980,940 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 555,737 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,800,000 after purchasing an additional 235,355 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOUR opened at $116.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.90.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,884,216.95. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

