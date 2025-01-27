3,905 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 47.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Masimo by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 133.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.67.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $170.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.65. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

