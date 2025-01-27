4,298 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 97.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 570,172 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 69.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,119,933.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,628.75. The trade was a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

CNA Financial stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.67. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CNA Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

