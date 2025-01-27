438 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $120,553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $871,860,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 111,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total transaction of $12,966,775.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,691,508.72. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,545 shares of company stock worth $30,721,337 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $610.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.04 and a 12 month high of $698.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.