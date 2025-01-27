5,880 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

