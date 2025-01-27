8,272 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 725,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 133,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $29.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

