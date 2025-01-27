Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,985,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,430.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,610,000 after buying an additional 1,113,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,071,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,160,898.50. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $5,122,620.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,460,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,606,935.93. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,543 shares of company stock valued at $155,659,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

