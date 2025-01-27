Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135.40 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 140.20 ($1.75). Approximately 7,155,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,069,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.89).

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,557.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.56. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Lofton Holt bought 415,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £95,545.68 ($119,074.88). Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

