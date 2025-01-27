Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Community Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average of $197.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $236.40.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

