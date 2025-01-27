American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in American Water Works by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 446.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK opened at $121.67 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.82. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

