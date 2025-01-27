AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,638 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 365.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $50.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $957.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

