Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $146.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22,438,500 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.