ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Boosted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $62.33 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

