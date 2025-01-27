Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,201 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $446,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,731,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,738,716.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,139. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software
Paycom Software Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $207.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.