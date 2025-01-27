Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,201 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $446,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,731,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,738,716.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,139. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $207.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

