Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 129,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 124,795 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 466.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 368,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.36.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $68.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.66%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.