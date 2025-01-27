Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $4,094,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $34.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

