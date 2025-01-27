Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 675 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 176.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $383.75 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.27 and its 200-day moving average is $335.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

