Atomi Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,182 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 155.3% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,000 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,245 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 378.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 885,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,622,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after buying an additional 328,184 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 303,628 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -7.58%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

