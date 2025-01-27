Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $247,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Comerica by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Comerica by 198.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 78,176 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 33.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 58.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $95,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,885.90. This trade represents a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Comerica to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comerica

Comerica Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $63.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $73.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.