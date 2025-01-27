Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 162.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 131.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,071,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,160,898.50. This represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,169,543 shares of company stock valued at $155,659,368. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 4.6 %

ABNB stock opened at $127.09 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

