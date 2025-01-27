Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 1,001.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 141,013 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 757.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 106,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $52.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $53.56.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.