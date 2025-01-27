Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 634 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $184.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.80 and a 200-day moving average of $178.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

