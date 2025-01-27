Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 737 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 54.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,014,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after acquiring an additional 711,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,699,000 after buying an additional 1,187,792 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,289,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $7,514,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 2.4 %

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -173.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $33.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue bought 15,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,634. This represents a 6.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.