Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.86 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3563 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

