Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Flex by 87.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price objective on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $509,044.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,535.97. This represents a 19.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $45.10.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

