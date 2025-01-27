Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 286,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 10.66%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

