Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $144.17 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $189,969.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,564 shares in the company, valued at $912,855.48. This represents a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 7,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $801,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $6,282,099.78. The trade was a 11.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,470 shares of company stock valued at $28,217,351. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.