Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMC opened at $218.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.31 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

