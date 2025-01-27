Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after buying an additional 305,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,628,000 after buying an additional 128,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,963,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,266,000 after buying an additional 195,966 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,348,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,085,000 after acquiring an additional 284,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

CTRA stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

