Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 3,354.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 667.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST opened at $105.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $114.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 875.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

