Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 356,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 213,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $83.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $100,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,592,958.70. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

