Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,355,000 after purchasing an additional 248,146 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,029,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $14,417,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $597.49 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $495.53 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.17. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

