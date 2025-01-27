Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $2,038,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $4,375,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $127.35 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -146.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.