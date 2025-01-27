Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 84,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,787 shares of company stock worth $53,972,452. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $81.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $87.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.