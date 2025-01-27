Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike stock opened at $374.92 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 735.15, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.