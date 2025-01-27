Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lantheus by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $97.50 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

