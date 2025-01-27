Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $294.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.59. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.