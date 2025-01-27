Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $89.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $88.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $117.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

